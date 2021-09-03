US Covid-19 booster rollout to begin only with Pfizer vaccine: Report

Moderna's booster submission was found inadequate and the US FDA requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer-BioNTech

The U.S government's plan to roll out additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public on Sept. 20 will proceed with just the Pfizer /BioNTech SE vaccine, a source familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

