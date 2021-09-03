Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >US Covid-19 booster rollout to begin only with Pfizer vaccine: Report

US Covid-19 booster rollout to begin only with Pfizer vaccine: Report

US government will roll out Covid-19 booster shots from September 20 with the Pfizer vaccine.
1 min read . 10:22 PM IST Reuters

Moderna's booster submission was found inadequate and the US FDA requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer-BioNTech

The U.S government's plan to roll out additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public on Sept. 20 will proceed with just the Pfizer /BioNTech SE vaccine, a source familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

Moderna Inc's booster submission was found inadequate and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer/BioNTech, the source added.

