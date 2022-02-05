According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), a total of 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to Covid-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020
On Friday afternoon, the JHU tally showed 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020.