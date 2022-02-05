Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US Covid-19 death toll crosses 9,00,000 amid Omicron spread

United States reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections, the highest daily tally of any country in the world
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST ANI

The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 9,00,000, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On Friday afternoon, the JHU tally showed 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020.

Less than two months ago, in mid-December, the United States passed the 8,00,000 mark in Covid-related deaths as the more-transmissible Omicron variant spread through the country. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

