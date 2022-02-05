This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US Covid-19 death toll crosses 9,00,000 amid Omicron spread
06:33 AM IST ANI
According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), a total of 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to Covid-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020
The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 9,00,000, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
On Friday afternoon, the JHU tally showed 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020.