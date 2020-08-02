The United States counted 61,262 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It was the fifth consecutive day with more than 60,000 infections recorded, according to the Baltimore-based university. There were also 1,051 deaths in the 24-hour period.

The US has now tallied more than 4.6 million cases and 154,319 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

The new numbers came as Florida braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane as it approached the southeastern part of the virus-ravaged state.

Among US states, only California, with almost double Florida's population of about 21 million people, has registered more coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Florida reported another 179 deaths, setting a new state record and pushing its virus death toll to 6,843.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it's better to "just hunker down rather than sending people to the road" -- with shelters usually crowded and social distancing difficult -- unless the situation became more threatening.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

