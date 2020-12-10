US Covid deaths exceed 3,000 in 24 hours, highest daily toll since April

American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month

The United States on Wednesday registered more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll since April.

American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

As of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Thursday), the country had recorded a total of 289,188 Covid deaths, up by 3,071 in 24 hours. It also registered 220,481 new cases.

