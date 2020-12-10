US Covid deaths exceed 3,000 in 24 hours, highest daily toll since April

US Covid deaths exceed 3,000 in 24 hours, highest daily toll since April1 min read . 07:54 AM IST
American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month
The United States on Wednesday registered more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll since April.
The United States on Wednesday registered more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll since April.
American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy
As of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Thursday), the country had recorded a total of 289,188 Covid deaths, up by 3,071 in 24 hours. It also registered 220,481 new cases.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.