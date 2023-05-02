US Covid vaccine requirement for international travelers to end on May 112 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:43 AM IST
The White House recalled the 2021 time when the Biden-Harris Administration announced Covid-19 vaccination requirements to promote the health and safety of individuals and the efficiency of workplaces, protecting vital sectors of our economy and vulnerable populations.
In the United States, the Covid-19 vaccine requirement for international travellers will end on May 11, and the coronavirus public health emergency will also terminate on the same day, the White House said in an official statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×