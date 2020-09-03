US Cowboy who won $232.1 million Powerball lists $41.15 million ranch

Mr. Wanless said he leases most of the land out to local ranchers as well as the BLM, which runs its wild horses there, so only a small number of the animals are his own. He used to run his own cows, but when the couple started spending more time in Canada and Arizona, it became too difficult, he said. He and his staff provide all of the daily care for most of the cows and all of the wild horses on the ranch, including feeding them in the winter. Whitetail, mule deer and pronghorn antelope, wild turkey and grouse can also be spotted on the ranch.