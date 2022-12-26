US deadly storm leaves nearly fifty dead nationwide. 10 updates

US deadly storm leaves nearly fifty dead nationwide. 10 updates2 min read . 10:27 PM IST
- US emergency crews counted the grim costs of a colossal winter storm that brought Christmas chaos to millions
Blizzard conditions have continued to prevail in the North eastern part of the United States. Reports emerged that the foul winter weather took nearly 50 lives yet.
US emergency crews counted the grim costs of a colossal winter storm that brought Christmas chaos to millions, especially in hard-hit western New York, where the death toll reached 25 Monday in what authorities described as a "war with mother nature."
The ferocious weather makes this "the worst storm probably in our lifetime, and the history of the city," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said, noting the death toll in Erie will likely surpass that of Buffalo's infamous blizzard of 1977, when nearly 30 people died.
-The extreme weather forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights in recent days including more than 1,700 on Monday
-The severe winter storm has caused widespread power outages, travel delays and at least 47 deaths nationwide.
-Buffalo, has been buried under staggering amounts of snow, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to 14 inches (0.35 meters) Monday in addition to the several feet that have already left the city marooned, with a virtual collapse of emergency services.
-The blizzard has stubbornly refused to release its grip on western New York's Erie County, where Buffalo is located and which has become the epicenter of the crisis.
-The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states below freezing over the weekend.
-Road ice and white-out conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the nation's busiest transport routes, including part of the cross-country Interstate 70 highway.
-The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.
-Huge snowdrifts nearly covered cars and there were thousands of houses, some adorned in unlit holiday displays, dark from a lack of power.
-With snow swirling down untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned an additional 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas through early Monday morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph).
-The city's international airport remains closed until Tuesday and a driving ban remained in effect for Buffalo and much of Erie County. Drivers were being warned not to take to the roads -- even as the nation reached what is usually its busiest time of year for travel.
