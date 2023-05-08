US debt-ceiling: Biden, McCarthy aim to break the standoff as default crisis looms4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:50 PM IST
WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden and top Republicans and Democrats from Congress are set to sit down this week to try to resolve a three-month standoff over the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling and avoid a crippling default before the end of May.
