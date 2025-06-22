‘US decided to blow up diplomacy’: Iran's foreign minister Araghchi condemns ‘brutal military aggression’

Israel-Iran war: Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday condemned Washington’s “brutal military aggression” against Iran's nuclear sites, stating that it is US and Israel who have repeatedly 'blown up diplomacy.'
"Last week, we were in negotiations with the US when Israel decided to blow up that diplomacy. This week, we held talks with the E3/EU when the US decided to blow up that diplomacy. What conclusion would you draw? To Britain and the EU High Rep, it is Iran which must "return" to the table. But how can Iran return to something it never left, let alone blew up?" Araghchi questioned on X.
“It is an outrageous, grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the charter of the United Nations and international law,” Araghchi further said during his speech in Istanbul at the OIC summit.
On Saturday (local time),Israel pounded three of Iran's nuclear sites with 30 Tomahawk missiles and B-2 bombers.
