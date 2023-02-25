US deeply concerned about Chinese loans to Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Pakistan received a deposit of $700 million from the China Development Bank, which will provide a much-needed boost to the crisis-hit country's foreign exchange reserves.
The United States is deeply concerned that Chinese loans to countries in India's immediate neighborhood may be used for coercive leverage, said US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Friday, while addressing a press briefing previewing Antony Blinken's upcoming travel to India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.
