NEW DELHI: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will be in India next week on the first visit by a senior member of the Biden administration to the country seen as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin’s visit to New Delhi on 19-20 March will take place exactly a week after the first ever meeting of leaders of the four Quad countries – the US, India, Japan and Australia -- on Friday. The four countries back “a free and open Indo-Pacific" with the freedom of navigation and over flight against the backdrop of China flexing its muscles in the region.

An Indian defence ministry statement on the Austin visit said India and the US “are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

“Discussions regarding defence cooperation would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation," it said.

“Secretary Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasizes the strength of the India-US strategic partnership," it added.

Analysts say the Quad meeting and the Austin visit together underline the importance the Biden administration attaches to the Indo-Pacific region – seen as the growth pole of the world. It brushes aside doubts and uncertainties voiced by some quarters over whether the Biden administration would place the same emphasis on the Indo-Pacific as the previous Trump administration did. It also highlights depth of the bilateral partnership between the two countries. Ties have warmed considerably in the past two decades and the US is now one of India’s major sources of defence hardware.

A statement from the Pentagon said that Austin would embark on his “first overseas trip" on Saturday with a stop at the US Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters in Hawaii. In Hawaii, Austin will meet “US troops and senior commanders and highlight his vision for the Indo-Pacific region as a priority theater for the Department," the statement said.

He will then team up with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for back to back stops in Japan and South Korea – two of the US’ oldest allies in Asia.

“In Japan, Austin will join U.S. Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken, for the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee (“2+2"), hosted by Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi, to emphasize that the US-Japan Alliance has never been more resolute and resilient – the cornerstone of peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of long-term competition with China," the Pentagon statement said.

“In the Republic of Korea, Austin and Blinken will attend a US-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial (“2+2"), hosted by the ROK’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Minister of Defense Suh Wook, to reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of the Republic of Korea, and emphasize that the US – ROK alliance remains a linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and around the world," the statement said.

India is the last leg of the three nation visit.

“I’ll then travel to India to meet with my counterpart, Minister of Defense @RajnathSingh and other senior national security leaders to discuss deepening the US-India Major Defense Partnership and advancing cooperation between our countries," Austin said in a Twitter post.

“Looking forward to your visit, Secretary Austin," said Singh in response to Austin’s post.

The Pentagon statement said that Austin’s meeting with Singh in New Delhi would focus on “deepening the US-India Major Defence Partnership and advancing cooperation between our countries for a free, prosperous and open Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region."

During all his stops, Austin will “discuss the importance of international defense relationships, and reinforce the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region – founded on respect for international rules, laws, and norms," it added.





