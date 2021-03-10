US Defence Secretary to visit India next week

Analysts say the Quad meeting and the Austin visit together underline the importance the Biden administration attaches to the Indo-Pacific region – seen as the growth pole of the world. It brushes aside doubts and uncertainties voiced by some quarters over whether the Biden administration would place the same emphasis on the Indo-Pacific as the previous Trump administration did. It also highlights depth of the bilateral partnership between the two countries. Ties have warmed considerably in the past two decades and the US is now one of India’s major sources of defence hardware.