US Defense chief visits Iraq for talks on troop presence
- Lloyd Austin is the most senior Biden administration official to visit the country
BAGHDAD—Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi officials on continuing the U.S. troop presence.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has previously endorsed allowing the roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq to stay. Mr. Austin stressed that they were there primarily to train and advise Iraqi troops, not to join them on combat missions to root out remaining Islamic State fighters.
“We focus on the mission, which is the defeat of ISIS, and we are here not for any other purpose," Mr. Austin said Tuesday at a Baghdad news conference after meeting Mr. Sudani and other Iraqi security officials. His visit to Iraq came weeks before the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein. He began his Middle East trip in Jordan on Sunday and is also scheduled to stop in Israel and Egypt.
Mr. Austin said that “any attacks against our forces could undermine that mission," a warning to Iraq’s Iran-aligned militias against conducting drone and rocket attacks on the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad and on bases in western and northern Iraq, where most U.S. troops are located.
Mr. Austin, a retired Army general who once commanded U.S. forces in Iraq, is the most senior U.S. official to visit the country since President Biden took office in 2021. His presence reflects Washington’s growing approval of Mr. Sudani, despite fears when he took office in October that he was aligned with Iraqi political factions with close links to Iran.
One of Mr. Sudani’s main backers is former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, whose ties to Tehran when he was in office strengthened the militias and intensified sectarian violence. In November, Mr. Sudani visited Tehran, where he called the security of Iran and Iraq “indivisible" in a news conference with President Ebrahim Raisi.
In a statement, Mr. Sudani’s office said, “The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s keenness to strengthen and consolidate relations with the United States of America at various levels and fields."
Mr. Sudani has surprised American officials with his willingness to back the U.S. military presence and to accept Iraqis from refugee camps in Syria that have been holding thousands of family members of former Islamic State fighters. Last month, Iraq repatriated more than 500 residents of al Hol refugee camp, easing the threat that Islamic State will recruit new members from the overcrowded camp, U.S. military officials say.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in January, he backed keeping U.S. forces in Iraq and set no timetable for their withdrawal.
Ali Turky, a member of Iraq’s Parliament from the Coordination Framework, the alliance of mostly Shia politicians and factions with links to Iran that backs Mr. Sudani, denounced the extension of the U.S. troop contingent.
“The U.S. presence is a combat military mission, not an advisory one, as claimed by the U.S. administration," he said. “The U.S. administration is still, and at all levels, insisting on interfering in Iraqi internal affairs."
Drone and rocket attacks on U.S. targets surged after the Trump administration ordered a strike in Baghdad that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, in early 2020. Many of the so-called resistance groups are still calling for a complete U.S. exit.
However, they have adopted a more pragmatic stance since October 2020, halting most major attacks, a move that analysts say was ordered by Tehran while it conducted indirect talks with Washington on restoring a 2015 nuclear deal. With those talks now suspended indefinitely, U.S. officials fear Iraqi militias could resume targeting U.S. forces.
The U.S. launched an invasion of Iraq on March 20, 2003, beginning what turned out to be a bloody and lengthy occupation. At the height of the conflict in 2007, the U.S. had as many as 170,000 troops in the country battling an insurgency and a sectarian war between Sunni and Shia militias.
Mr. Austin was the top U.S. commander in Iraq when all U.S. forces withdrew in 2011, a move that many Iraqis say contributed to the rise of Islamic State.
The Obama administration rushed forces and equipment back to Iraq in 2014 after the rise of Islamic State, which had swept across eastern Syria and western Iraq, capturing swaths of territory and overrunning the U.S.-trained Iraqi army.
Though Islamic State is far smaller and weaker now, it has managed to sustain a low-level insurgency despite years of military operations aimed at crushing it. Along with its forces in Iraq, the U.S. retains around 900 troops in eastern Syria, working with a Kurdish-led militia to prevent an Islamic State resurgence.
After leaving Baghdad, Mr. Austin met with Nechirvan Barzani, the second president of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, in Erbil. One of the major remaining bases for U.S. troops is outside that city.
