US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claims Iran’s new Supreme Leader ‘likely wounded and disfigured’

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday (March 13) that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded and “likely disfigured”.

“We know the new so-called not so supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday. A weak one, actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement,” Pentagon Hegseth said at a briefing.

Hegseth did not provide evidence for Khamenei’s condition but criticized the absence of a video or audio statement, calling it “a weak” communication.

“Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why. His father—dead. He's scared, he's injured, he's on the run and he lacks legitimacy.”

Khamenei’s first statement since taking power Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed leadership following the death of his father in the opening day of the conflict, made his first public remarks on Thursday (March 12) through a statement. He vowed to continue military operations and warned neighboring countries against hosting US bases.

“We will keep the Strait of Hormuz shut, and neighboring countries must close US bases on their territory or risk being targeted by Iran,” Khamenei said in the statement.

The secretive new leader has not been seen publicly since taking over, fueling speculation about his health and security status. According to an Iranian ambassador, Khamenei was wounded during the initial attacks that killed his father and wife.

Threats and escalation in the region In his first statements, Khamenei also promised to escalate hostilities:

“I am keeping a file of revenge… other fronts will be opened,” the state TV reading said, signaling potential expansion of the conflict.

The conflict has already disrupted global energy supplies, affected the international economy, and caused interruptions in travel across the Gulf region.

US response and warning Early Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a new online threat to Iran, emphasizing the ongoing military campaign.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” Trump wrote, highlighting the damage inflicted on Iranian leadership.

He added that it was a “great honor” to have been responsible for the strikes affecting Iran’s top officials.

This situation remains fluid, with continued uncertainty over Khamenei’s health and Iran’s military posture in the coming days.

