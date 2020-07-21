Home >News >world >US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year
Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing (AP)
Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing (AP)

US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 05:43 PM IST AFP

  • Amid serious U.S. - China turmoil regarding the military dominance in South China sea and slew of other issues, Defense Secretary Mark Esper will visit China in the month of December

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he plans to visit China this year, as Washington takes a tougher stance against Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

Esper said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year's end.

He told a seminar that one of the goals of the trip would be to "establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system in which we all belong".


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

