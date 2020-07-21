Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year
Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing

US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST AFP

  • Amid serious U.S. - China turmoil regarding the military dominance in South China sea and slew of other issues, Defense Secretary Mark Esper will visit China in the month of December

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he plans to visit China this year, as Washington takes a tougher stance against Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he plans to visit China this year, as Washington takes a tougher stance against Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

Esper said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year's end.

Esper said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year's end.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He told a seminar that one of the goals of the trip would be to "establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system in which we all belong".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated