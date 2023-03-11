US deficit grows to $262 billion in February as tax refunds surge1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 07:44 AM IST
US government posted a budgetary deficit of $262 billion, up from $217 billion deficit a month earlier
The U.S. government posted a $262 billion budget deficit in February, up 21% from a year earlier, as outlays grew and revenues fell, due largely to higher tax refunds issued as the Internal Revenue Service worked through a substantial backlog of unprocessed returns.
