US delays ban on downloading TikTok until September 27: Statement

Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 05:08 AM IST
The US Department of Commerce announced Saturday that it is postponing until at least September 27 the ban on downloading the popular TikTok video-sharing app in the United States, which was to take effect on Sunday.
This decision was taken "in light of recent positive developments," according to a press release issued shortly after Chinese-owned TikTok confirmed a proposed agreement on the management of its US operations involving Oracle as a technology partner and Walmart as a business partner.
