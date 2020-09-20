Subscribe
Home >News >World >US delays ban on downloading TikTok until September 27: Statement
File photo. The TikTok logo is displayed in front of a TikTok office in Culver City, California.

US delays ban on downloading TikTok until September 27: Statement

1 min read . 05:08 AM IST AFP

  • The US Department of Commerce announced that it is postponing until at least September 27 the ban on downloading the popular TikTok video-sharing app
  • This decision was taken 'in light of recent positive developments'

The US Department of Commerce announced Saturday that it is postponing until at least September 27 the ban on downloading the popular TikTok video-sharing app in the United States, which was to take effect on Sunday.

This decision was taken "in light of recent positive developments," according to a press release issued shortly after Chinese-owned TikTok confirmed a proposed agreement on the management of its US operations involving Oracle as a technology partner and Walmart as a business partner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated