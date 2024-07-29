US deported 48 students back to India in 3 years. What are possible reasons?

The United States has deported 48 students back to India without any explanation in the past three years. This came after BK Parthasarathi asked the External Affairs Ministry for data on the number of students deported by the USA.

Written By Alka Jain
Published29 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
The United States has deported 48 students back to India without any explanation in the past three years. (AFP Photo)
The United States has deported 48 students back to India without any explanation in the past three years. (AFP Photo)

The United States has deported 48 students back to India without any explanation in the past three years, said Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in the Parliament on Friday.

This came after BK Parthasarathi asked the External Affairs Ministry for data on the number of students deported by the USA over the last three years and the reasons behind it, Hindustan Times reported.

Also Read | Biden tells illegal migrants to keep out – but opens door to others

He also asked if the Government has any data on illegal migrants worldwide, particularly in the US, and if so, what measures are being taken to address this issue, as reported by Onmanorama and the official website of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, during the Lok Sabha session, responded that in the past three years, 48 Indian students were deported without official reasons provided by the US authorities.

EAM on possible reasons of deportation 

However, he noted that potential causes for deportation could include “unauthorised employment, unapproved withdrawal from classes, expulsion and suspension, and failure to report Optional Practical Training (OPT) employments.” These issues can result in visa termination, rendering their stay illegal.

Also Read | ‘Should be mass deported’: Indian students blamed for Canada housing crisis

In response to the next set of questions, she stated that the Government of India is working on strengthening relationships between countries to facilitate the legal movement of its citizens, HT reported.

Additionally, the government is taking measures against individuals involved in illegal migration and is educating its citizens about safe and legal ways to move abroad at both central and state levels.

Also Read | Canada PR dreams in peril: Indian students to go on dry hunger strike—here’s why

The total number of Indian students pursuing postgraduate studies in the US surged by 63 percent, reaching 1.65 lakhs, according to last year's Open Doors report.

The problem is not limited to the US, as Indian nationals in Canada, particularly students, were also deported. Fraudulent admission letters to Canadian academic institutions were one of the primary reasons behind the deportation of Indian students.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldUS deported 48 students back to India in 3 years. What are possible reasons?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    199.15
    01:30 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    1.05 (0.53%)

    Bandhan Bank

    217.55
    01:30 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    25.1 (13.04%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.85
    01:30 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    4.3 (2.44%)

    Tata Steel

    163.40
    01:30 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    0.8 (0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,275.00
    01:25 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    417.15 (8.59%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,600.00
    01:25 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    350.9 (8.26%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    598.30
    01:25 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    45.6 (8.25%)

    360 One Wam

    1,073.55
    01:24 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    77.25 (7.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue