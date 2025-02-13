US deports 104 Indians, Opposition flags ‘inhuman’ treatment—how UK, Australia, Russia and EU handle illegal migrants

A US military aircraft—an IC-17 Globemaster—carrying 104 deported illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. As soon as they landed, a political outcry ensued, with the Opposition alleging mistreatment by Donald Trump's government in chaining the deportees. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed in Parliament that "the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints". As the EAMN confirmed the use of restraints, avoiding the mention of specifics such as chains, the Indian government later said that the issue would be taken up with the US government.

In this context, let's take a look at how other major countries deport illegal migrants.

Who are deportees? A deportee is a person who has been or is about to be deported from a country. Deportation involves the expulsion of an individual or a group of people from a state's territory. This can occur for several reasons, such as committing serious crimes, entering a country illegally, or overstaying a visa.

How does UK deport migrants? Videos and photos of foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers being deported from Britain were published recently for the first time–revealing that up to five security escorts are needed for every migrant.

In an attempt to show the Labour government’s tougher approach to illegal migrants, the Home Office has released pictures showing five escorts in high-viz yellow tabards with body-worn cameras surrounding a single migrant as he is bustled up the steps onto a chartered plane to be returned to his home country in Europe.

About 10 per cent of migrants require force ranging from a “guiding hold” to waist or leg restraints or rigid bar handcuffs, The Telegraph reported. Force is said to only be used as a “last resort” and must be “necessary, reasonable and proportionate”.

Further, the five people escorting the deportee take them up a plastic tunnel onto the aircraft, unlike in the US wherein the deportees walk to the military plane.

The UK uses high-security deportation flights as opposed to military planes used by the Trump administration.

According to The Migration Observatory of the University of Oxford, of the roughly 22,800 people who left the UK via enforced return in the year ending 30 September 2023, 69 per cent were citizens of 10 countries. The top three nationalities among returnees were Albanian (20 per cent), Indian (15 per cent), and Brazilian (12 per cent). Nationals of South Asian states, such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, historically make up the largest share of those returned from the UK.

How does Russia deport migrants? On February 5 this year, Russia introduced stricter rules wherein the Russian authorities can deport a person within 48 hours.

Deportations are not what Russians can afford in recent times, considering Moscow has witnessed a deficit of 4.8 million labourers—a deficiency that migrant workers could make up for.

The Russian economy has a dire need for working-age men, reports The Moscow Times.

Russia’s labour-starved economy relies on approximately 10.5 million migrant workers hailing primarily from Central Asia. However, ethno-national and racial prejudices remain persistent across the country.

How does Australia deport illegal immigrants? Australia primarily sends back illegal migrants by utilising a policy of "offshore processing", where asylum seekers arriving by boat are sent to detention centres on offshore islands like Nauru and Papua New Guinea, rather than being processed on mainland Australia.

This policy, predicated on deterrence, seeks to dissuade future attempts to reach Australian shores through irregular channels. Yet, this approach has courted considerable controversy and censure regarding the potential infringement of fundamental human rights.

Australia executes "Operation Sovereign Borders", a military-led initiative designed to intercept and return vessels bearing asylum seekers. Furthermore, Australia maintains stringent detention facilities for individuals found to have overstayed their visas or entered the country unlawfully.

It is noteworthy that even those asylum seekers recognised as genuine refugees may not be granted resettlement within Australia.

How Does European Union deport Illegal migrants? The EU's approach involves a multi-step procedure, beginning with a "return decision" that allows for a period of “voluntary departure” If the migrant does not comply within this period, a "removal decision" is issued, potentially involving detention and ultimately expulsion.

According to the European Union website, coercive measures that are proportionate and do not exceed reasonable force ‘may be used only as a last resort’ to remove non-EU nationals.