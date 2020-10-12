US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun begins three day visit to India

On the agenda of the “2+2" talks is also the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) that will allow the US to share satellite and other sensor data with India to improve the Indian military’s targeting and navigation capabilities. This is the fourth so called “foundational agreement" to be signed between India and the US after pacts initialed in 2002 (to safeguard shared military information), 2016 (sharing of logistics) and 2018 (a secure-communication pact). The pacts are a measure of how far India-US ties have progressed in the past two and a half decades – from being known as the “estranged" democracies to now being seen as “engaged democracies." Once seen as on opposite sides due their Cold War compulsions – the US backing Pakistan and India seen as siding with the former Soviet Union, relations between New Delhi and Washington are seen as close with regular contacts between top echelons of government and officials.