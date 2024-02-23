US destroys 4 Houthi drones, 2 cruise missiles prepared to launch from Yemen

US Military on Friday said that it struck down four Houthi drones and two cruise missiles that were prepared to launch from Yemen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the US military said that it conducted four “self-defence" strikes against the Houthis, by destroying seven antiship cruise missiles, a mobile ballistic missile launcher, from Yemen.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!