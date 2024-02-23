BREAKING NEWS
US destroys 4 Houthi drones, 2 cruise missiles prepared to launch from Yemen
US destroys 4 Houthi drones, 2 cruise missiles prepared to launch from Yemen
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
US Military on Friday said that it struck down four Houthi drones and two cruise missiles that were prepared to launch from Yemen.
On Thursday, the US military said that it conducted four “self-defence" strikes against the Houthis, by destroying seven antiship cruise missiles, a mobile ballistic missile launcher, from Yemen.
(More to come)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!