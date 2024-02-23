Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  US destroys 4 Houthi drones, 2 cruise missiles prepared to launch from Yemen
BREAKING NEWS

US destroys 4 Houthi drones, 2 cruise missiles prepared to launch from Yemen

Livemint

US destroys 4 Houthi drones, 2 cruise missiles prepared to launch from Yemen

Mint Image

US Military on Friday said that it struck down four Houthi drones and two cruise missiles that were prepared to launch from Yemen.

On Thursday, the US military said that it conducted four “self-defence" strikes against the Houthis, by destroying seven antiship cruise missiles, a mobile ballistic missile launcher, from Yemen.

(More to come)

