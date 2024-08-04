US destroys Houthi missile in Yemen amid attacks on ships near coastal area

In the past 24 hours US Central Command forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi land attack cruise missile (LACM) in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen a statement from the USCENTCOM said.

The United States military has successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi land attack cruise missile (LACM) in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, the USCENTCOM said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was determined the LACM presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," the statement read.

On Saturday, Britain's maritime agency reported attacks on two ships near the Yemen coast. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKTMO) released a statement indicating that a ship was struck by a missile 125 nautical miles east of Aden, southern Yemen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the alert, the vessel's captain mentioned that an "unknown explosive" hit the ship, causing potential fire. However, there were no fires, water ingress, or oil leakage, and the vessel continued to the next port.

The British maritime agency had earlier reported an incident 170 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. As per UKMTO, the captain of a merchant vessel stated that the armed security team observed a small explosion near the ship. There was no damage, and the crew was safe. The vessel continued to its next port.

This came amidst heightened alert in the West Asia region following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran while he was on an official visit to Iran and the killing of Hezbollah's top military leader Faud Shukr in an airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut on July 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Israel launched an invasion of Gaza following the Hamas' attack on Israel in October last year.

The Houthis control significant portions of Yemen after nearly a decade of conflict against a Western-backed and Saudi-led coalition. They have vocally supported Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza, launching repeated drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

Houthis have launched over 50 attacks on shipping, resulting in casualties, vessel seizures, and disruptions to global trade routes. The campaign has forced shipping firms to seek alternative routes, impacting approximately 12 per cent of global trade that traverses the Red Sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}