US doctors watch warily as severe covid infections target kids

MIS-C typically appears about a month after a Covid-19 infection. It can be deadly, but it’s also rare. It can inflame different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, brain and gastrointestinal system, according to the CDC. Symptoms vary from abdominal pain to diarrhea or bloodshot eyes. Most cases occurred in children between 1 and 14, with a median age of 9, according to the CDC.Like the rest of the country, Colorado saw a surge in Covid-19 cases between November and February. Cases started ticking up again last month. B.1.1.7 is the dominant variant.“We’re watching it very carefully," Dominguez said. “I think that’s a really important question: Does B.1.1.7 cause more MIS-C?"Newer variants are emerging as well. A Colorado public health official said Thursday that a strain called B.1.617.2, first found in India, has been identified in Mesa County, according to the Denver Post.“Mortality, thankfully, is low but that doesn’t mean there’s not morbidity," Randolph said. “Some have go to rehab, some go home on oxygen."Randolph had been studying MIS-C and severe Covid-19 as part of an earlier study backed by $2.1 million from the CDC. The work was renewed May 4 and will look at whether the virus is taking a bigger toll on children, Randolph said.She plans to go back through data over the past few months as she and her team collect new reports — some 50 pages long — from a nationwide network of pediatric health centers. If they find worrisome patterns, they’ll “report findings as soon as we can," she said.Randolph has found that children with severe Covid-19 tend to have underlying conditions that make them susceptible, just like adults. But pediatric MIS-C patients tend to be healthy and without Covid-19 symptoms. The study will also examine vaccine effectiveness in children.“The question is, what is B.1.1.7 going to do in the many states that are out there with lower vaccination rates? And we just don’t know that," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who also advised President Joseph Biden on Covid-19 during his transition.Children may be more vulnerable in states with low vaccination rates. Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho are the five worst-performing when measured by percent of population with at least one shot, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Most aren’t seeing a rise in cases currently. That could change.