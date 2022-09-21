Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
US does not seek 'Cold War' or 'conflict' with China: Biden

US does not seek 'Cold War' or 'conflict' with China: Biden

President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. 
1 min read . 09:41 PM ISTAFP

The United States is determined to promote its vision of global freedom and prosperity but does not seek conflict with rival China or a new Cold War, President Joe Biden told the United Nations on Wednesday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United States is determined to promote its vision of global freedom and prosperity but does not seek "conflict" with rival China or a new Cold War, President Joe Biden told the United Nations on Wednesday.

The United States is determined to promote its vision of global freedom and prosperity but does not seek "conflict" with rival China or a new Cold War, President Joe Biden told the United Nations on Wednesday.

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China," Biden said in an address to the UN General Assembly. "As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict, we do not seek a Cold War."

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China," Biden said in an address to the UN General Assembly. "As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict, we do not seek a Cold War."

Washington will not call on countries to "choose" between US and other partners, Biden stressed, though "the United States will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world."

Washington will not call on countries to "choose" between US and other partners, Biden stressed, though "the United States will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world."

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

