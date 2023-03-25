A US military base in Northeast Syria was attacked by Iranian proxy forces, with seven rockets targeting the base. This came after US forces conducted retaliatory airstrikes on sites in Syria affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard. There were no reported US casualties or damage to the base near the Al-Omar oil field.

The attack followed 78 previous attacks by Iran-backed militias in the region since January 2021. However, a self-destructing drone, believed to be of "Iranian origin," managed to hit a coalition base, killing a US contractor and injuring six other Americans.

Investigations are ongoing, but two US officials have stated that the main air defence system at the base was "not fully operational" at the time of the attack. It is unclear whether the attackers detected this vulnerability or just happened to send the drone at that time.

Also Read: ‘Blood is in your hands,’ US veteran says to Joe Biden’s face; watch video

In response to the drone attack, the US conducted retaliatory strikes on sites affiliated with Iranian proxy forces, reportedly killing eight Iranians.

US President Joe Biden sought to alleviate fears of escalating tensions between the US and militant groups, stating that the US does not seek conflict with Iran. However, he also warned Tehran to rein in its proxies and assured that the US would act forcefully to protect its people.

“Make no mistake, the United States does not, does not, I emphasise, seek conflict with Iran," Biden said. “But be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night."

He further added that the US had ordered an immediate response. And the US military forces carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria on Thursday night targeting those responsible for attacking the US personnel.

Also Read: US points at human rights violations in India, urges Modi govt to ‘learn’ from civil society

"My heart and deepest condolences go out to the family of the American we lost, and we wish a speedy recovery for those who are wounded," he said.

"I'm also grateful for the professionalism of our service members who so ably carried out this response," Biden added.

This recent attack threatens to upend recent efforts to de-escalate tensions across the wider Middle East. Rival powers in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, have made steps towards rapprochement in recent days after years of turmoil.

(With agency inputs)