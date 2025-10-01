US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point peace plan on Tuesday that calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, full-scale delivery of humanitarian aid, and US-backed guarantees for a technocratic peace. Advocates of a technocratic approach to peace-building posit that scientific and rational approaches to dispute resolution are superior as they are not influenced by arbitrary or potentially discriminatory decision-making based on historical bias or identity claims.

While it may bring about a cessation of hostilities, the plan remains ambiguous on a possible two-state solution to the lengthy conflict. It also appears to give Israel a free hand if Hamas rejects the proposal, brushes aside the deep-rooted sources of the conflict, and remains deliberately ambiguous on the path to Palestinian statehood.

While it could put an end to the violence if accepted by Hamas, a ‘just peace’ would remain elusive.

What does the peace plan call for?

Trump's plan proposes an immediate ceasefire and the freezing of current battle lines until a gradual Israeli withdrawal can be finalized. It requires Hamas to disarm completely and renounce any governing role. It focuses on the redevelopment of 'New Gaza', includes international security guarantees for stability, and suggests the Palestinian Authority (PA) could eventually govern the territory, but only after it implements a necessary reform programme.

If accepted, the plan says all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned, and aid will be sent immediately to the Gaza Strip in quantities consistent with those mandated under a 19 January 2025 accord. Aid deliveries will proceed without interference from Israel or Hamas through the United Nations and related agencies.

The proposal calls for Gaza to be temporarily governed by a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee responsible for the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities.

It also calls for a new international transitional body, the ‘Board of Peace’ that will be headed by President Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. “This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme… and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza," it reads..

It says Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza, and that the US will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will gradually withdraw.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly accepted the peace proposal, while clearly opposing even a vague possibility of a two-state solution, Hamas is yet to take call. If rejects the plan, President Trump has pledged his "full backing" for Israel to continue the war and "finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas".

Does it give Israel the edge?

Trump’s 20-point plan mirrors many of Israel’s stated goals: the release of hostages, dismantling of Hamas, de-radicalization of Gaza, the creation of a temporary international administration backed by US guarantees, and aid for Gaza’s reconstruction.

More importantly, it remains deliberately ambiguous on the path to Palestinian statehood. It states that after the redevelopment of Gaza advances and the PA implements the mandated reform programme, "the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood".

Although the plan offers apparent political gains for Netanyahu, it creates a major domestic political risk. His far-right coalition partners and key parts of his political base demand nothing less than the total, unconditional surrender of Hamas, which the plan does not guarantee. This dissent could lead to the collapse of his coalition, potentially ending his political career.

What does it mean for Hamas and the PA?

The plan seals Hamas’s fate, stripping it of political and military power. If it decides to accept the plan, it will have to give up control of the Gaza Strip to the Board of Peace. The plan also outlines a clear plan for the destruction of “military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities" and the demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors. Hamas members who align with the stated objectives and commit to “peaceful existence" will be granted amnesty, while those who wish to leave will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Crucially, the proposal offers the PA a pathway toward achieving Palestinian self-determination and statehood—an outcome that would require the PA to successfully complete certain governance reforms. By tying the future of Palestinian statehood to the PA's performance and cooperation with the international transition, the plan attempts to strengthen the PA's long-term legitimacy and control over Gaza, provided it can satisfy the conditions laid out by the US and international partners.

How have countries in the region reacted?

While a joint statement from eight Arab and Muslim-majority countries—Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt—welcomed the proposal as a step to "advance a comprehensive peace", it did not explicitly condition its support on the phrase "two-state solution".

However, a path to an independent Palestinian state remains a core demand for the region. The Palestinian Authority's statement of support was quick to specify that the final comprehensive agreement must "pave the way for a just peace based on the two-state solution, with an independent and sovereign State of Palestine living side by side with the State of Israel." And Qatar's prime minister said Arab and Islamic countries have made every effort to ensure a two-state solution is achieved.

Dr. Shweta Singh is an associate professor in the department of international relations at South Asian University.