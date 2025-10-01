Mint Explainer: Can Donald Trump’s 20-point plan bring peace to Gaza?
The proposal remains rooted in great-power ambitions, gives Israel a free hand if Hamas rejects it, and ignores the deep-rooted sources of the conflict, showing there’s a long way to go to achieve a ‘just peace’.
US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point peace plan on Tuesday that calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, full-scale delivery of humanitarian aid, and US-backed guarantees for a technocratic peace. Advocates of a technocratic approach to peace-building posit that scientific and rational approaches to dispute resolution are superior as they are not influenced by arbitrary or potentially discriminatory decision-making based on historical bias or identity claims.