What does it mean for Hamas and the PA?

The plan seals Hamas’s fate, stripping it of political and military power. If it decides to accept the plan, it will have to give up control of the Gaza Strip to the Board of Peace. The plan also outlines a clear plan for the destruction of “military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities" and the demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors. Hamas members who align with the stated objectives and commit to “peaceful existence" will be granted amnesty, while those who wish to leave will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.