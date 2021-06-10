1 min read.Updated: 10 Jun 2021, 11:51 PM ISTAgencies
'Today, I'm announcing that the United States will donate half a billion new Pfizer vaccines to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries,' the US President said
President Joe Biden on Thursday called a US donation of 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries a "historic step" in the fight against the global pandemic.
"This is about our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can," Biden said while speaking to reporters on the eve of the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, adding it was also in the US interest because of the risk of variants.