Home >News >World >US drone strike killed 2 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan: Pentagon

US drone strike killed 2 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan: Pentagon

Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. - The Pentagon said on Friday the ongoing evacuation from Afghanistan faces more threats of attack a day after a suicide bomber and possible associated gunmen killed scores at a Kabul airport gate. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
1 min read . 09:22 PM IST AFP

  • No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference

A US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded, the Pentagon said Saturday.

No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference.

The Pentagon declined to say if the people targeted in the US strike were directly involved in the suicide bombing.

"They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone," said spokesman John Kirby.

"The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that's a good thing," Kirby added.

The suicide bombing, which targeted throngs of Afghans gathered outside the airport in hopes of fleeing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, opened a deadly new chapter in the drama unfolding as the frantic US evacuation drive approaches its Tuesday deadline for completion.

US officials have said more attacks on the evacuation effort are likely.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

