US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use

The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation the third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for Covid-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.

