US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use

The United States has authorised Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use

The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation the third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

