Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use
Vials of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate.

US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use

1 min read . 05:26 AM IST AFP

The United States has authorised Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use

The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation the third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation the third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for Covid-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pakistan foreign borrowing soars to USD 6.7 bn as debt mounts

2 min read . 27 Feb 2021

Odisha govt revises school timings for classes 9-12 due to heatwave

1 min read . 27 Feb 2021

More tests for Covid-19 needed, says WHO Chief Scientist

2 min read . 27 Feb 2021

Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Foreign minister

2 min read . 27 Feb 2021

"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for Covid-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pakistan foreign borrowing soars to USD 6.7 bn as debt mounts

2 min read . 27 Feb 2021

Odisha govt revises school timings for classes 9-12 due to heatwave

1 min read . 27 Feb 2021

More tests for Covid-19 needed, says WHO Chief Scientist

2 min read . 27 Feb 2021

Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Foreign minister

2 min read . 27 Feb 2021
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.