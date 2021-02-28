US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use

US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use1 min read . 05:26 AM IST
The United States has authorised Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The United States has authorised Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use
The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation the third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.
The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation the third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.
"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for Covid-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.
"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for Covid-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.