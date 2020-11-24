US economic activity picks up on postelection lift, vaccine results

Data firm IHS Markit said its composite Purchasing Managers Index for the eurozone fell to 45.1 in November from 50.0 in October, reaching its lowest level since May. The PMI for the services sector fell to 41.3 from 46.9 in November, pointing to an even larger decline in activity than in October. By contrast, the PMI for the manufacturing sector continued to point to an increase in activity, albeit at a slower pace. Similar surveys for the U.S. to be released later Monday are expected to point to continued growth in both sectors.