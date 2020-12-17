US economic momentum eases while Europe steadies

US economic momentum eases while Europe steadies4 min read . 12:16 AM IST
Surveys of purchasing managers show U.S. growth weakened in December, while easing virus restrictions shored up Europe’s economy
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Surveys of purchasing managers show U.S. growth weakened in December, while easing virus restrictions shored up Europe’s economy
The U.S. economy lost a bit of momentum in December as it endured a rise in virus infections, while Europe’s economy steadied as some restrictions were eased.
Surveys of factories and service-industry companies showed U.S. output grew at a solid pace early this month, the forecasting firm IHS Markit said Wednesday. But the growth was the weakest in about three months. An index of manufacturing activity slipped to 56.5, while a measure of service-sector activity fell to 55.3.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.