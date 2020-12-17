US economic momentum eases while Europe steadies

Surveys of factories and service-industry companies showed U.S. output grew at a solid pace early this month, the forecasting firm IHS Markit said Wednesday. But the growth was the weakest in about three months. An index of manufacturing activity slipped to 56.5, while a measure of service-sector activity fell to 55.3.

