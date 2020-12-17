Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US economic momentum eases while Europe steadies
Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speak on the economy

US economic momentum eases while Europe steadies

4 min read . 12:16 AM IST Paul Hannon , Josh Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal

Surveys of purchasing managers show U.S. growth weakened in December, while easing virus restrictions shored up Europe’s economy

The U.S. economy lost a bit of momentum in December as it endured a rise in virus infections, while Europe’s economy steadied as some restrictions were eased.

Surveys of factories and service-industry companies showed U.S. output grew at a solid pace early this month, the forecasting firm IHS Markit said Wednesday. But the growth was the weakest in about three months. An index of manufacturing activity slipped to 56.5, while a measure of service-sector activity fell to 55.3.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.