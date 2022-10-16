'US economy strong as hell...concerned about rest of the world': Joe Biden

'US economy strong as hell...concerned about rest of the world': Joe Biden2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
- US President Joe Biden downplayed the impact of the US strong-dollar policy on the global economic outlook
President Joe Biden exudes confidence that the US economy will withstand all kinds of crises. The President downplayed the impact of the US strong-dollar policy on the global economic outlook, saying weakness in other parts of the world is threatening growth.
President Joe Biden exudes confidence that the US economy will withstand all kinds of crises. The President downplayed the impact of the US strong-dollar policy on the global economic outlook, saying weakness in other parts of the world is threatening growth.
“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar, I’m concerned about the rest of the world," Biden said during a campaign stop in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. "The economy is strong as hell," he added.
“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar, I’m concerned about the rest of the world," Biden said during a campaign stop in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. "The economy is strong as hell," he added.
Biden’s latest statement contrasted with his comment in a CNN interview this week that allowed for the possibility of a US recession, though he said: “If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession."
Biden’s latest statement contrasted with his comment in a CNN interview this week that allowed for the possibility of a US recession, though he said: “If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession."
On Saturday, he reiterated the administration’s insistence that inflation “is worldwide."
On Saturday, he reiterated the administration’s insistence that inflation “is worldwide."
“The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries," Biden said.
“The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries," Biden said.
The dollar spot index has gained as much as 19.5% against a basket of other major world currencies since January, stoked by the Fed’s series of rate hikes to combat the fastest US inflation in four decades.
The dollar spot index has gained as much as 19.5% against a basket of other major world currencies since January, stoked by the Fed’s series of rate hikes to combat the fastest US inflation in four decades.
Notably, Biden called embattled British PM Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a ‘mistake' on Saturday. He also stated that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the US amid "worldwide inflation."
Notably, Biden called embattled British PM Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a ‘mistake' on Saturday. He also stated that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the US amid "worldwide inflation."
"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," Biden added, "I disagree with the policy, but that's up to Great Britain."
"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," Biden added, "I disagree with the policy, but that's up to Great Britain."
Separately, Biden on Saturday described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world.
Separately, Biden on Saturday described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world.
The US President made these remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California), during which he berated both China and Russia.
The US President made these remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California), during which he berated both China and Russia.
"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.
"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.
Biden's remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to improve ties with the US. At the event, Biden said there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.
Biden's remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to improve ties with the US. At the event, Biden said there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.
"So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there's also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," the US president said.
"So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there's also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," the US president said.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
(With Bloomberg inputs)