‘US economy will escape recession, but uncertainty persists until 2024’, says Economists4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Economists predict the US will avoid a recession but won't be certain until at least 2024. The Federal Reserve aims to navigate a path where the economy expands while inflation rates fall back to the 2% target, which is challenging.
An increasing number of economists — including the Federal Reserve’s own staff — are predicting the US will escape a recession, though it’ll be well into 2024 before anyone can be sure of it.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message