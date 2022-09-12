US education delegation set to visit India to explore partnerships

The delegation will comprise representatives of 21 US institutes of higher education from 15 US states which will go around three major Indian cities, against the backdrop of India’s New Education Policy, S Embassy said.
New Delhi: The US Department of Commerce will lead an education trade mission to three cities in India to explore partnerships with the Indian education sector during the delegation visits to Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi during 12-16 September, the US Embassy said in a statement.
The theme of this mission is to identify and promote opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American institutes of higher education.
“The delegation will comprise representatives of 21 US HEIs from 15 US states which will go around the three major Indian cities, against the backdrop of India’s New Education Policy-2020," the US Embassy said.
The development is considered significant with the US mission in New Delhi, and consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad issuing visas to over 82,000 Indian students for this summer.
When asked about the trade mission, Chargé d’Affaires Patricia A. Lacina said, “This trade mission will explore new partnerships in education and will further strengthen the strong and growing higher education ties between the United States and India."
As per the US Embassy, the programme participants will engage in specialised meetings with Indian HEIs, student recruiting agents and other stakeholders to learn directly what India needs most.
“There will be in-person student fairs on September 12 (Mumbai) and September 15 (New Delhi) as part of the programme," it said.
The delegation will also call on state and central government leaders, education regulators, business executives, etc., and listen to their perspectives on the needs of the Indian economy and potential solutions that US HEIs can offer, the US Embassy said in a statement.
“For two days in Mumbai, the delegation will hold a student fair and B2B meetings, go on Indian university campus tours and site trips, for a day in Bengaluru (September 14) they will on campus tours and B2B meets, and for two days in New Delhi it will be campus tours plus a meeting at the US Embassy," it added.
