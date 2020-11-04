US election 2020: Biden to have over 270 electoral votes today, says campaign

Washington : Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday the former US vice president was on track to win the 2020 election against President Donald Trump, with expected victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon said she expected Biden will have more than 270 electoral votes later on Wednesday. She told reporters she believed Biden has already won Wisconsin and was expected to win Nevada.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

