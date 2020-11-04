US election 2020: Meet Niraj Antani, the first Indian-American Senator of Ohio

Niraj Antani has made history by becoming the first Indian-American to be elected to the Ohio state Senate. The 29-year-old Republican candidate defeated Mark Fogel of the Democratic Party. “I am so grateful for the continued support of this community in which I was born and raised," Antani said.

A political science graduate, Antani was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2014 at the age of 23. He was the youngest state lawmakers in the United States.

“I am truly grateful to have won the election for State Senator! I am so thankful for all of my voters, contributors, team, and supporters. As your State Senator, I will work hard everyday so all Ohioans can have the opportunity to achieve their American Dream!," Antani said.

“My grandparents lived much of their life under British rule in India, only gaining their freedom seven decades ago. That it is possible for their grandson to be elected as Ohio’s first Indian-American State Senator is a testament to America’s beauty. I thank the voters for entrusting in me with this sacred honour, to be their voice at the Statehouse," he said.

US elections 2020: Trump vs Biden. Who will win?

US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote-counting on Wednesday. Trump alleged "major fraud" as he held an upbeat rally inside the White House's ceremonial East Room. "We did win this election," Trump told cheering supporters, adding, "This is a fraud on the American public." Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court because "we want all voting to stop."

The Joe Biden campaign soon hit back, calling the president's bid to stop vote counting "outrageous" and "unprecedented," and saying its legal teams were ready to fight him in the courts if need be. "The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted," it vowed.

"We believe we're on track to win this election," the 77-year-old former vice president said. "Keep the faith, guys, we're going to win this."

