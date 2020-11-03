US election 2020: What Tech CEOs will be doing on Tuesday

While some people might try to get some distance from the news, Khan, the former chief strategy officer of Snap Inc., is going with an immersion approach. “I’ll be following the election results on both TV news and Twitter," he said in an email. “I usually keep an eye on all the major news channels, and I also want to hear what people are saying on the ground via social media." As for waiting it out until there’s a winner, Khan said he’s prepared to stay up until 1 or 2 a.m. to find out what happens. “It’s a really important and consequential election," he said. “So I’d like to stay up as long as physically possible to learn the results."