US Presidential Election 2024: Barack Obama thinks Kamala Harris ’can’t win’ against Donald Trump: Report

Former US President Barack Obama has not endorsed Kamala Harris, as he believes she cannot defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election, a source close to the Biden family told New York Post. The source claimed that Obama is upset as he sees Harris as incompetent and unable to navigate upcoming challenges.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” source told The Post.

The source added, “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her,” as quoted by New York Post.

While addressing the nation, US President Joe Biden said that he is "passing the torch to a new generation," as he explained why he stepped back from the 2024 US presidential race to America for the first time on Wednesday in Washington. “I revere this office. But I love my country more. I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.”

Kamala Harris has not been declared as the presidential candidate by the Democratic Party. She was endorsed by US President Joe Biden, as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party while he announced his decision to step out of the Presidential race. Joe Biden said that the decision was made in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country.

On Sunday, Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, and endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic Party’s new nominee. Biden said that it was in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down.

With around three months left for the US elections, Biden’s decision to drop out of the race comes amid doubts about his fitness for office, after a disastrous US Presidential debate with Donald Trump.