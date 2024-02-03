US Election 2024: Why Taylor Swift is making headlines amid Donald Trump vs Joe Biden battle | 5 reasons
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift's fame and style is now feared to influence the 2024 US presidential Elections. Here's what's being talked about the pop sensation amid the battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Is Taylor Swift more popular than former US President Donald Trump? Or can she help Joe Biden win the 2024 US Elections? These are the questions doing the rounds as the US presidential Elections near.
5. Trump's war against Swift: Reports also claimed that Trump allies have pledged "holy war" against Taylor Swift. Swift had spoken against Trump during the 2020 election. She had accused him of trying to “blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk". He had said over Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to tamper with the US Postal Service.
The polls to elect a US president will take place on November 5 this year. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are key players to be contesting against each other.
