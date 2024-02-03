Is Taylor Swift more popular than former US President Donald Trump? Or can she help Joe Biden win the 2024 US Elections? These are the questions doing the rounds as the US presidential Elections near.

Taylor Swift, the pop sensation who has made some significant achievements over the past year, is seemingly at the peak of her popularity. She had launched a record-shattering global tour and became the world's most-streamed musical artist in 2023.

Her fame and style is now feared to influence the upcoming US presidential Elections in some way or the other.

Here's why Taylor Swift is making headlines amid Trump Vs Biden battle | 5 reasons

1. Swift more popular than Trump? Taylor Swift was TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year in 2023'. This, reportedly, made Donald Trump 'grouse' about Taylor Swift’s popularity. Rolling Stone cited sources as saying that Trump had privately claimed he is “more popular" than Swift and that "he has more committed fans than she does".

"Last month, the source close to Trump adds, the ex-president commented to some confidants that it “obviously" made no sense that he was not named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year — an honor that went to none other than Swift in December," the magazine reported on January 30.

2. Swift for Biden? There have been speculations that Taylor Swift might endorse President Joe Biden. However, she is yet to issue an endorsement of any candidate. The New York Times (NYT) had reported that aides to the president are hoping to sign her on as a campaign surrogate, owing to ability to "move millions of supporters with an Instagram post or a mid-concert aside".

ALSO READ: Explained: How US elects its President? A look at the electoral process

Taylor Swift had endorsed Biden in 2020. According to the NYT, a single Instagram post by Taylor "led to 35,000 new voter registrations" last year. However, trump reportedly told people in his circle that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden.

3. But can Swift sway voters? Her popularity among youngsters in America is another aspect being factored in in the run-up to the presidential elections. Newsweek's poll results published on January 28 revealed that an endorsement from Swift would have the greatest impact on younger voters.

The "exclusive polling" found that 18 percent of voters say they're "more likely" or "significantly more likely" to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

ALSO READ: US presidential polls 2024: Who are the candidates running for White House?

"Roughly 3 in 10 Americans under 35 said they'd be more likely to vote for a candidate backed by Swift. Only 4 percent of Americans 65 and older said they'd be swayed by a Swift endorsement," the Newsweek report added.

4. NFL's Super Bowl connected to US polls? Taylor Swifts seems to "breaking the brains of right-wingers", the Rolling Stones reported. According to the report, "right-wing conspiracy theorists" claimed Swift’s involvement with her boyfriend Travis Kelce "is part of a deep state plot to gin up support for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election".

The statement came just ahead of the beginning of this year’s season of the National Football League (NFL).

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had also shared a “wild" conspiracy theory about the Super Bowl LVIII being rigged in favour of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.