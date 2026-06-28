US election battle heats up as courts block Donald Trump's voting rule overhaul | What we know so far

US President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape the way elections are conducted suffered a series of setbacks last week, as Republican senators resisted his proposals and multiple courts blocked key parts of his administration's plans, with one judge saying the measures would undermine “the sacred right to vote,” as reported by The Washington Post.

The resistance has reportedly frustrated Trump, prompting him to escalate his criticism and demands as he expresses increasing concern over possible investigations and impeachment efforts if Democrats take control of Congress.

With just four months remaining before the general election, Trump is racing against time as states finalise arrangements for early voting.

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Meanwhile, the administration's accelerated push to revise election rules through multiple federal agencies has resulted in a rapidly changing and legally contested policy landscape. Many of the proposed changes are now tied up in court, creating uncertainty for election officials, potentially confusing voters, and raising concerns that allegations of election fraud and post-election disputes could resurface, the Washington Post reported.

“The administration is doing as much as possible to inject chaos into the election cycle,” said Wendy Weiser, vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, a voting rights organisation that has sued the administration over election policies. “A top priority for this administration is to try to interfere in this election.”

Courts are heading against Trump Last week, courts handed the Trump administration five legal setbacks. The first came on Monday, when a federal judge blocked the use of a Department of Homeland Security immigration database to verify voter eligibility, the Washington Post reported.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan ruled that using the database violated federal privacy laws and had led to some eligible U.S. citizens being wrongly identified as noncitizens, resulting in the cancellation of their voter registrations.

“The federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote,” she wrote. “This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens.”

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James Percival, the general counsel at DHS, expressed frustration with the ruling. “It’s amazing how hard the Left will fight to stop us from solving problems they insist do not exist,” he wrote on social media, responding to critics who emphasise the dearth of evidence of noncitizens voting in large numbers.

Trump ordered the creation of the database through an executive order last year, which also sought to require voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote. However, that provision has been blocked by multiple federal judges, including one who issued a ruling on Wednesday.

Amid the legal setbacks, Trump has repeatedly urged the Senate to pass legislation mandating proof of citizenship for voter registration and requiring voters to present identification before casting a ballot. The proposal, however, remains stalled as Republican senators have refused to change long-standing filibuster rules that would allow it to pass with a simple majority.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring that Americans have full confidence in the administration of elections, and that includes totally accurate and up-to-date voter rolls free of errors and unlawfully registered non-citizen voters,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, as reported by the Washington Post.

The Supreme Court may shorten mail deadlines Other efforts by the Trump administration to reshape election procedures have also faced setbacks. The Justice Department filed lawsuits against 30 states seeking access to their voter rolls, but it has lost all nine cases that have been decided so far, along with one appeal, The Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, Trump's allies are looking to the Supreme Court for a favourable ruling in a case that could impose stricter deadlines for counting mail-in ballots. Republicans argue that only ballots received by election officials on or before Election Day should be counted.

The Washington Post reported that currently, 14 states and the District of Columbia count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, provided they are postmarked by the deadline. Another 16 states allow later ballot returns from military personnel and overseas voters. Any move to tighten these deadlines would require states to launch costly public awareness campaigns to inform millions of voters to submit their ballots earlier, particularly amid ongoing concerns about postal delays.

Meanwhile, new legal battles are emerging. Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee filed lawsuits against election officials in Nebraska and Colorado, seeking to block certain U.S. citizens living abroad—including adult children of American citizens who have never resided in the United States—from voting.

Many Democrats see the attempts to make last-minute changes to election laws as voter suppression.

“Less access has always been something historically that has endangered more people than helped anyone,” visual artist Nadya Yaksich, 30, said after voting in the Democratic primary at a high school in Wheaton, Maryland, last week, the report stated.

But book cataloguer Carola Lewis, 62, said after voting in the Republican primary at the same school that she would have more confidence in election results if all voters were required to show IDs and prove that they are citizens.

“As a citizen, I abide by the law, I pay my taxes, I do what I’m supposed to do, I go out and vote,” Lewis said. “And then to not be 100 percent confident that it’s only Americans that are voting is actually terrifying to me.”