Global news wrap: US election, China stimulus, rising debt, climate crisis
SummaryAll eyes are on the US presidential election campaigns as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a neck-and-neck battle. Meanwhile, China's efforts to jump-start its economy, rising global debt, and a lack of effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are causing concern.
Every month, Mint's Plain Facts section gives you an update on key global data to threads together the big developments worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could affect India.