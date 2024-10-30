The global public-debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to touch 100% by 2030, surpassing the pandemic peak of 99% in 2021. While debt levels are particularly worrying in one-third of the world covered by the IMF, the levels in the US and China are particularly problematic. Excluding the world’s top two economies, the ratio is 20 percentage points lower, the IMF noted. It warned that a combination of “mediocre" medium-term growth and rising debt could pose risks for the global economy and called for a less restrictive monetary policy and a renewed focus on fiscal consolidation.