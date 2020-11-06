US election results 2020 LIVE: Trump vs Biden race continues to tighten

Donald Trump spent a second day in the White House on Thursday stewing over election results that suggested a path to victory was slipping from his grasp,

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden LIVE: Two days after Americans went to the polls to decide whether Republican US President Donald Trump will win a second term or be replaced by Democratic challenger and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the outcome hinges on results from five states that are still counting ballots. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

US Presidential election 2020: Live updates

US Presidential election 2020: Live updates

• The Trump campaign has filed at least six lawsuits in battleground states since Election Day to challenge the ballot counts. Republican and Democrat activists have also filed suit, but only a few of the cases may have a real chance to affect the final outcome -- and only if the races remain extremely close. Trump has scored two wins and two losses since Nov. 3.

•Election officials in several states said Thursday they are worried about the safety of their staffs amid a stream of threats and gatherings of angry protesters outside their doors, drawn by President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the race for the White House.

• Frustration among Democrats over House election losses spilled over during a conference call Thursday as several moderates blamed party progressives for promoting an ultra-liberal agenda that turned off swing voters.

Trump had not been seen in public since his premature declaration of victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning until appearing in the White House briefing room on Thursday evening to deliver prepared remarks. He renewed his unfounded claims that Democrats are trying to “steal" the election from him.

• Election officials in key battlegrounds pressed forward Thursday with presidential vote counting as Democrat Joe Biden urged patience and President Donald Trump pursued legal options with little success, insisting the processing of ballots should be stopped.

The president spent Thursday at the White House, working the phones and escalating efforts to sow doubt about the outcome of the race. In a series of tweets, he pushed baseless allegations of electoral misconduct and said the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day should cease. Trump reiterated his claims Thursday night at the White House, his first public appearance since late on Election Night.