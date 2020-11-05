US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan and Wisconsin,reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump's pathway to reelection. So far, according to reports Biden has 264 electoral votes and Trump 214. The magic number of electoral votes is 270. If Biden were to win in Nevada, he would in theory have the necessary 270.

The new US President faces troubled economy

The recession has been ugly. It has wiped away more than a year of economic output and more than five years of jobs growth. The workforce is now smaller than it was a year before Trump first took office. Housing prices are on the rise, which is a great thing for U.S. homeowners but at the same time is worsening the affordability crisis for aspiring home buyers. Manufacturing activity - a key concern in the Midwestern battleground states - has rebounded, but manufacturing employment is in worse shape than employment overall. And the coronavirus is still surging across most of the United States. Nearly 6,000 people died last week, and there's growing concern that the U.S. might need to reinstate lockdowns that happened across Europe in order to get it under control.

Peaceful protests in New York as tensions rise in Detroit

Thousands of Joe Biden supporters marched in New York to demand every vote in the tight presidential election be counted, as some Donald Trump supporters protested in Detroit demanding a halt to ballot counting in the key state of Michigan. New York demonstrators were peaceful and spanned generations, with marchers heading from Fifth Avenue towards Washington Square Park in the heart of Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

In New York's Democratic stronghold demonstrators were hopeful but wary of calling it for their candidate Biden just yet.

"We need to count every vote in this election," said Sarah Boyagian, part of the Protect The Results Coalition behind the demonstration organized under tight police supervision.

Biden at 264 electoral votes, Trump at 214

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. So far, Biden has 264 electoral votes and Trump 214.

As it stands, there are five states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania, and key small state Nevada -- meaning both Trump and Biden still have a path to victory.

States won by Biden, Trump

US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.

Biden has captured 22 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.

Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin

After the victory in Wisconsin and Michigan, he held 264 Electoral College votes, just six away from the presidency. A win in any state, including Nevada with its six votes, would be enough to end Trump’s tenure in the White House.

"Will emerge victorious": Joe Biden

US Democratic candidate on Twitter wrote: "To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies." He added: "I am confident we will emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory or our victory alone."

Keep faith in the process and in each other. Together, we will win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Winning enough states to reach 270

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is winning enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Biden's remarks, in which he described this as a victory for American people, democracy and America, came after major media networks projected him as the winner in the two major battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, bringing him steps closer to presidency.

Bezos, Zuckerberg gain most on day one of post-election limbo

Across the board, the 167 U.S. billionaires gained $57.4 billion on Wednesday as investors bid up stocks, sending major averages to the biggest rallies in five months. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos led the way with a $10.5 billion gain, while Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg added $8.1 billion.

Election win hinges on seven critical states

The hard-fought presidential contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden now depends on the outcomes of a handful of states -Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

