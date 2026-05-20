US Election Results LIVE: Shapiro-backed Democrats win House primaries in Pennsylvania swing districts

US Election Results LIVE: Democrats in Pennsylvania settled primary fights Tuesday to shape their congressional slate for the fall election, in which they hope — with Gov. Josh Shapiro's help — to capture the state’s four swing districts and ultimately a U.S. House majority.
Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks won the party’s nomination in three swing districts where Democrats had a contested primary for the right to take on the Republican seat-holders in November.
All were endorsed by Shapiro, the Democratic governor who is putting his clout on the line in trying to help Democrats flip key Republican-held U.S. House seats in Pennsylvania and deliver Democratic control of the state Legislature to advance his own agenda.
Shapiro and Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity will face each other in November after winning their uncontested primaries.
The governor urged the crowd at his primary election rally Tuesday night to help the party’s candidates win control of the Legislature for the first time in more than three decades. He said he'll advance a stronger agenda with Democratic control in Harrisburg.
“Give me a Democratic majority in the Senate and we will fully fund mass transit, we will build more housing, and we will codify abortion rights into state law,” Shapiro said.
For Shapiro, the election year is more than an opportunity to win a second term: It’s a chance show his battleground-state political strength should he decide to run for president in 2028.
The U.S. House campaigns will put Pennsylvania on the front lines of Democratic efforts to retake control of Congress and block the last two years of President Donald Trump’s agenda.
Derek Dooley will compete against Rep. Mike Collins for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in a June 16 runoff, as neither received at least 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary to win outright.
Collins, 58, represents a district east of Atlanta. Dooley, 57, is a lawyer and former football coach running for office the first time.
Candidate Rep. Buddy Carter, 68, did not qualify for the runoff.
The winner of the runoff will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, 39, in November. Ossoff is the only Democratic senator in the country seeking reelection this year in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024. Republicans are hopeful that they can oust him and prevent Democrats from gaining a Senate majority.
— Inputs from AP
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Democratic nomination to be Georgia’s next governor on Tuesday, setting up a November election where she hopes to win a seat that has eluded her party for more than two decades.
Bottoms snagged a rare endorsement from former President Joe Biden after serving in his administration. She has argued to voters that she was “battle-tested,” trying to make a virtue out of a mayoral term where she had to manage crime, disorder and the COVID-19 pandemic before her surprise decision not to seek reelection.
Following her win Tuesday night, Bottoms said she was going to work to make sure “every Georgian has an opportunity to succeed."
— Inputs from AP
Democrats in Pennsylvania backed by Gov. Josh Shapiro won their primaries Tuesday to shape a congressional slate in which they hope to flip the state’s four swing districts and, ultimately, capture a U.S. House majority.
Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks won the party’s nomination in three swing districts where Democrats had a contested primary for the right to take on Republican seat-holders in November.
All were endorsed by Shapiro, the Democratic governor who is putting his clout on the line in trying to help flip the House seats and also deliver Democratic control of the state Legislature to advance his own agenda.
Speaking to a primary night crowd, Shapiro — considered a potential White House contender in 2028 — spent a considerable amount of his speech attacking President Donald Trump and a Republican Congress that he said is weak, serves Trump's will and gives Trump a free pass on wrongdoing and corruption.
“The only way we can expect to change this is to win in November and bring some accountability back to our nation’s capital,” Shapiro told the crowd in an event space that was once a centrifuge where the U.S. Navy tested G-forces on astronauts.
— Inputs from AP
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